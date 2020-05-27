Hurrah! and kudos to the Idaho County Free Press for its editorial board, Publisher Sarah Klement and Editor David Rauzi, addressing the matter of free speech in an editorial [May 20 issue] by Rauzi titled, “If freedom of speech makes you angry, it’s doing its job right,” published this past week.
What a breath of fresh air David Rauzi gives to why publishing that certain insert to the Free Press by The Citizen was essential to two of America’s most important pillars of freedom, the Freedom of Speech and the Freedom of the Press. One should go back and find it and read it again for all of what he says, and especially that last sentence which is tuned to that very insert and its content, “Free speech should make us angry, but it should also make us think, consider whether we know it all or [that] perhaps we are wrong, and it should spur us to action to find out more.”
Like a psychological 2x4 upside the head, sometimes we need that very thing that may shock our conscience to “spur us to action to find out more” and not simply rely on our preconceived notions and complacent attitude to act as judge and jury. The Citizen insert, “Ulmer you’re fired!” was designed to motivate you to examine what you thought you knew, done in the context of free speech through the medium of a “free press.” Not only was this insert found in the Idaho County Free Press, but also the Lewiston Tribune, the Clearwater Progress, and the Cottonwood Chronicle, all whose editors found the insert meeting their journalistic standards and containing nothing libelous.
May I leave you with these words of John F. Kennedy, America’s 35th president: “[The press] the only business in America specifically protected by the Constitution—not primarily to amuse and entertain, not to emphasize the trivial and the sentimental, not to simply "give the public what it wants"—but to inform, to arouse, to reflect, to state our dangers and our opportunities, to indicate our crises and our choices, to lead, mold, educate and sometimes even anger public opinion.”
David Johnson
Kamiah
