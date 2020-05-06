As an honorably retired peace officer with extensive street and administrative experience, I find people’s opining that Lieutenant Doug Ulmer is a relative unknown who doesn’t have what we need in a sheriff to be utter nonsense.
Ulmer has honorably served Idaho County over 30 years (including 20 years administrative experience), under five different sheriffs.
One stand-out example of the depth of Ulmer’s experience is his being a Field Training Officer (FTO) for the last 20 years, for the two sheriffs prior to, as well as for Giddings. The trust-based decision of who trains new officers is one of the most important considerations any department head makes. Let that sink in. Being an FTO is a critically important responsibility. Do your own research; you’ll get my point.
Ulmer is routinely out among us, answering calls for service, solving problems, ensuring deputies do their job properly, upholding his oath of office. He knows what’s actually happening on our streets.
Doug Ulmer holds the U.S. and Idaho Constitutions inviolate. He opposes Red Flag laws. Period - without exception or reservation. Doubt it? Ask him.
Ulmer is not a self-promoter. He prefers to let his work ethic and actions speak for him. “Integrity, Honesty and Perseverance” are the core attributes we expect in an ICSO deputy. So says Doug Ulmer, a “boots on the ground” peace officer who leads by example.
Giddings and I have much in common: Military veterans, peace officers, college degrees, Republicans, we both moved here from California, and we’re well beyond the age of retirement - and I respect the man.
However, Giddings’ April 29 Free Press piece lists ‘accomplishments’ any merely competent police administrator would make, then ends with a vague reference to “new battles likely ahead for rural Idaho…” – without referencing a plan much less a vision for ICSO’s future.
Doug Ulmer has the vision, a great plan and the all the qualifications we need in our next sheriff. Join me in voting for the best man for the job - Doug Ulmer for sheriff.
Larry Dunn
White Bird
