Negotiations for 2019-2020 contracts, between MVSD and local teachers union, have gone on for more than a year. Two different school boards, two different district negotiating teams, and a federal mediator cannot get the union to stop wanting more. Teachers make approximately $401 a day on average with benefits. They have the best health care benefits in the region. At 100 percent coverage for employees and 70 percent coverage for families, it is by far the most generous health care coverage in the entire area. While Lewiston is at 100 percent and 80 percent, it is inferior to ours, due to the deductible and out of pocket. Our teachers have the best!
Our teachers have 10 paid sick days a year; they want 13. Five of them can be rolled into their retirement if not used in the year. They have three paid personal days; they want more. They get eight paid professional days, two of which have made it possible to have the entire thanksgiving week off without classroom time. For 2019-2020school year, they want an increase in wages of $300,000. They have 10 paid days off for union business; they want 20 days off. There is a proposed levy of nearly $4 million. Off the top of the levy, $2,853,453 goes to pay wages and benefits of employees up and over what the state allows the district. The powers now want to hire K-6 P.E. teachers because the classroom teachers simply don’t want to do it. Every K-6 teacher is certified to teach P.E. they just don’t want to. Now add $200,000 more for P.E. teachers.
So many wasteful and unnecessary proposals have been suggested by Woody and the district office. The levy and budget proposals are insane, and do nothing for the education of our children. More sick days, more personal days, more union days, $300,000 of wage increase do nothing for the students. For those of you who think the levy is a benefit for education and students, please see my ad in this paper. Instead of paying 60-65 percent of your property taxes for the levy, maybe you could keep your stimulus checks, and help yourselves out of the financial fix you may be in, due to Covid-19.
Casey Smith
Clearwater
