Given the Covid-19 impacts limiting public forum reviews (the kind of job interview required to hire the best “employee” for a critical management position) of Idaho County sheriff candidates, at least one candidate has some hard fact data/intel on which to make a reasoned choice; the other, not so much.
Candidate “A” is the current sheriff, Doug Giddings. Just a few of his actions in office includes:
1) Ending the practice of previous sheriffs to cross-deputize federal LEOs.
2) Authorizing deputies to hunt/trap wolves that were literally over-running Elk City in spring 2011 because of direct threat to human life and property in our township.
3) Insured/protected our right to travel during the 2016 landslide.
4) Protected suction dredgers/miners rights from over-zealous EPA officials.
5) Insured/protected residents rights to stay and defend their property during wildland fire threats/evacuations.
6) Actively opposed legislative efforts to extend native-American (tribal) law enforcement authority over non-tribal county residents.
7) Publicly outlined his department’s policy related to the recent Covid-19 governor’s emergency declaration/restrictions.
8) Overwhelming support of citizen’s constitutional rights to own and bear arms.
Candidate “B”, Doug Ulmer, appears to be a nice guy who has a historical family name/presence in the county that is leveraged/asserted as a qualification. His campaign started last year, evidenced by numerous “illegally” placed signs in highway right-of-ways, etc. (Id. Stat. 18-7029). 30 plus years of deputy experience speaks of contentment in the job or lacking skills or aspiration to move beyond it. Kind of reminds one of a recent television commercial of a hospital patient querying the nurse about the doctor performing his impending surgery; her answer, “he’s OK”, doesn’t instill the confidence I need to have of a sheriff that will stand for me, my family and our constitutional rights.
Doug Giddings has proven by deed that he has the courage and mettle to be an effective, constitutional sheriff. Doug has not backed down when others would have rolled over. He is not or ever will be a “yes man” to some other suspect authority or agenda.
Mike Edmondson
Elk City
