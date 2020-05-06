I am a female senior citizen in Elk City, served my country as Army captain in the medical corp, planned a relaxing life in Idaho County. My neighbor had other ideas. He harassed and stalked me like an ex-spouse. He recruited others in the community.
I ride mules daily on my property and local public roads. The neighbors declared their intent to drive me out of town. I was run off the road by ATV and motorcycles. The neighbors would just happen to "test" their firearms as I rode by to spook my mule. They would yell at me to get the F out of town. I was physically assaulted by another woman who jumped on my back.
All this was reported to the sheriff. Nothing was ever done. The deputies were sympathetic, but always prevented by "department policies" from taking action.
I spoke to Giddings who promised to look into and never did. Finally declared I was harassing him! Ulmer was kind and patient - he said when there’s a question about charges all they could do was submit the reports to the prosecutor. OK, fine.
So one day, I'm riding on PFI Road – which is used by the public and half a dozen owners. And ICSO sends two deputies up here and cited me for trespass! I told them the road is public, plus I had express invitation and permission. I inform Giddings of this ridiculousness. His response? Send another deputy out to issue a second trespass ticket. I now have to go to trial and face possible jail time. Outrageous.
I am in the same position as the Idaho woman who was arrested for having a yard sale or the other mother who was arrested for trespass for letting her children play in the park. All wrong.
Don't re-elect this loser, this bully/coward has no business being sheriff.
Let a real man be our sheriff. Elect Ulmer. He reminds me of Sheriff Andy of Mayberry -- perfect - that's the kind of man we want for sheriff.
Melina Palken
Elk City
