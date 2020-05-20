I think Mr. Ulmer would make a fine sheriff. However, Mr. Giddings has an excellent track record so I will vote for the incumbent.
I notice that Clarkston schools are offering to deliver free breakfast and lunch to every family with children ages 1 to 18 years old. Wow…they must really love their children. Using 20,000-pound buses to deliver 20 pounds of lunch may seem impractical, but not if you love children. Our current senior meal delivery probably needs some buses to properly deliver their meals, because we love our senior citizens.
It is not fair that once you reach the tender age of 18 that you must starve. It is discriminatory. I suggest the local school districts buy a new fleet of buses (using our new levy funding) to deliver pizza to anyone under the age of 25, over 60 or unemployed. Only employed people between 25 and 60 should have to make difficult decisions like what to eat and how to pay for it. We can show Clarkston that we love everybody much more than they do.
6 a.m. to11 p.m. dial-up delivery, seven days a week, would be most loving. We should equip our buses with espresso machines and soft serve (nonfat) frozen yogurt. That would really show up those stingy, unloving scrooges in Clarkston. C’mon voters, don’t you care about young adults under 25, the unemployed, or our fragile senior citizens?
If we are going to use our taxes to feed instead of educate, let’s do it right. Where is your compassion?
Keith Borgelt
Kamiah
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.