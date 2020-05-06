After serving on the school board for over 11 years, I have come to know how much the district needs to operate. This year’s levy amount far surpasses those needs. I attended the school board meeting when they set this year’s levy amount. I was astonished to hear Mr. Woodford ask for over $4.5 million. The board, knowing this was an unrealistic number, chose a lesser amount based on what they thought the voters would pass. This year’s levy amount is way over inflated and an obvious attempt to satisfy the teacher’s union.
I would like to point out a few examples of waste in this year’s levy request.
1) Last year, the board cut “professional days” (paid non-teaching days) from eight back to four. If the teachers are being paid to teach that is what they should be doing. This year the administration wants to move those days back up to seven.
2) Last year, the board cut seven non-essential positions. This year the administration wants to rehire most of those positions, plus additional ones. One being a full-time councilor to solely “baby-sit” the 7th graders, to help them transition to junior high. Do you want your kids to be insecure wimps who need someone to hold their hands their whole life or be independent achievers?
3) Currently, the district pays for 100 percent of employee insurance and most of the family insurance. Only about half of the employees use this family benefit, which costs, you, as the taxpayers, $800,000 yearly. Very few school districts in Idaho still pay for family benefits.
Out of the $3.9 million levy amount, $2.8 million goes for wages and insurance. That figure is above and beyond what the state reimburses the district for those items.
This year of uncertainty and high unemployment isn’t the time to ask for such excessive wasteful spending. The total budget for this current school year is $13 million. School was closed for one third of the year; there should be a large amount of unused carryover money to use next year. By voting no to this unneeded levy, we are giving our community our own stimulus package.
Lastly, I support our schools, but I can’t support this wasteful levy. If this levy is approved, the amount will only go up in the future. It’s time to say “enough already” to excessive spending. Please vote no for this levy.
Lot Smith
Grangeville
