Never cast pearls before swine. Ignorance is not bliss. Observe the toilet paper pandemic. The war against the tyranny of fear. Where germs, parasites and viruses lurk in the darkness of human existence. Perhaps life will emerge from this pestilence where our disablers planted seed for global governance.
What I see is a light that will prevail over this act of arrogance in the preservation of liberty, freedom, the right to the pursuit of happiness from the perspective of our god-given inalienable rights so beautifully written by our founding fathers who seem but a whisper to these prevaricators who have shed their anger upon our nations.
Live life. Enjoy what we have and leave your hate behind you. Life is great.
Alfred Holden
White Bird
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.