I want to thank the Sno-Drifters Snowmobile Club and Idaho County Light and Power for lighting the cross on the hill! It reminds us all of what Jesus Christ, our Lord, did for us on the cross, and seeing it keeps our hope alive.
Thank you and God bless you!
P.S. Please help with costs by donating to the Sno-Drifters Snowmobile Club!
Melinda Hall
Grangeville
