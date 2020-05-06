I have always disliked the word gubernatorial. What does a guber have to do with a governor? I finally looked it up and found governor comes from the Latin gubernator. (I'm not making this up. Look it up yourself). Now I love that word!
Gubernator Jay Inslee has a great sound to me---Or maybe just Guber---now that he has chosen to continue destroying the economy of his entire state because the Left side of the state has virus issues. Does he know there is a part of the state east of the Cascades?
Gubernator Brad Little has his head on straight and is getting Idaho businesses going again with a plan that makes sense. I hope we can move right through his four-step plan and get back to some kind of normal soon.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
