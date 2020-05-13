It is time to make a difference in law enforcement at the top position in Idaho County. Sheriff Giddings has had a good run, but I see a lack of urgency and responsiveness to addressing issues and problems as they come up. Many things are being swept under the carpet or completely ignored. This comes from complacency and not envisioning the need for change. I love change, and this transformation will be good for Idaho County. The “good old boy club” and “that’s the way it always has been done” is over.
I see Doug Ulmer and Brian Hewson as a positive move for Idaho County. There is no better pair of men to lead, along with the rest of the department, who will put Idaho County first. I do not need someone from out of state telling me who to vote for, who is being forced fed information about Doug Ulmer, he does not even know. Many of us have grown up in Idaho County and know Doug Ulmer for who he is and what he stands for. Doug Ulmer has shown his selfless dedication to our communities on many occasions.
I travel this state weekly from Kamiah to New Meadows and Boise. I have numerous times seen Mr. Giddings driving to and from Boise. I read in one of his articles he is on many committees and never misses a meeting, but where are these meetings being held, Boise? I have seen him several times at the state capitol during legislative sessions; so, I ask who is taking care of Idaho County business and its citizens?
There is no room for political agendas in the sheriff’s office. It is time for a positive change and without a doubt Doug Ulmer and his team will take care of Idaho County business.
Rodney Krogh
Kamiah
