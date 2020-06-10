The Dark hates memes.
The Dark tries to wear us out with their nonsense.
The Light is common sense.
The memes are a way to shine light on the Dark in a fun way.
The Dark can't meme.
The Dark has a message that does not resonate, is not the truth.
The Light has a message that does resonate, is the truth.
The truth shall set us free.
Giddings are Dark.
Voters vote against the Dark and hope for the Light to come through.
We shall see....
Melina Palken
Elk City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.