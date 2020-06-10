The Dark hates memes.

The Dark tries to wear us out with their nonsense.

The Light is common sense.

The memes are a way to shine light on the Dark in a fun way.

The Dark can't meme.

The Dark has a message that does not resonate, is not the truth.

The Light has a message that does resonate, is the truth.

The truth shall set us free.

Giddings are Dark.

Voters vote against the Dark and hope for the Light to come through.

We shall see....

Melina Palken

Elk City

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.