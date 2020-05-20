In a recent editorial [April 29 issue], Woody stated multiple times that I had spread “misinformation.” I didn’t respond to the nonsense and simply moved on. At a later meeting we shook hands and I thought we were past it. His spins and distortions have again surfaced in a report to the board on May 16th. He claims that no recommendation of $4,589,439 levy was made. Being the only suggested levy amount on the budget proposal, it even displayed the figure of $499 per $100,000 assessed value of property for the levy. He claims that he never recommended a total amount of $ 9,178,878 for the two years. If Woody did, and he did recommend on several occasions a two-year levy, and the amount was $4,589,439 for one year, doubling it comes to $9,178,878. Woody, buy a calculator.
Woody wants to deny that the district had $7,000,000 in reserves. He twists the facts by mentioning that the 2018-2019 ending general fund balance was a lesser amount. The most current independent audited financial, shows $7,000,000 for our day-to-day operational reserve. This was testified to by an outside independent source testifying at a budget meeting. I have the recording.
I have three fairly close neighbors: one widow, and two retired couples. None are in great health and live either on S.S. or a meager retirement. All three have property assessed around $300,000. At $422 per $100,000 assessment, it will take an entire stimulus check ($1,200) just to pay their levy assessment alone. At the $3,900,000 proposal, our levy amount is $1,300,000 higher than last year’s amount of $2,600,000.
Woody, since you pay no taxes in Idaho County, as far as I know, how about donating your stimulus check to the district? That’s what you are asking others to do.
Casey Smith
Clearwater
(Editor’s note: Smith is a trustee for the Mountain View School District 244 board.)
