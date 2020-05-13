Even though voting this year is a two-step process, I encourage you to make the effort to vote for Doug Ulmer for Idaho County sheriff.
Ulmer has lived here all of his life and has demonstrated his commitment to us through his 33 years of distinguished service with five different Idaho County sheriffs. Ulmer has an outstanding record of public support, is highly competent, and truly cares about all people who live here. Ulmer is deeply committed to upholding our constitutional rights, addressing the drug issues challenging our communities, and working with other agencies for efficient use of tax dollars.
We need a fresh approach to the problems facing Idaho County and to ensure it remains the place we all know and love.
Join me in voting for Doug Ulmer. Request your ballot now.
Patty Kries
Kamiah
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.