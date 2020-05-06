Drs. Erickson and Massihi held a press conference recently. They said that with current government statistics, the death rate is much smaller than was previously believed. Sweden, who did not lock-down, and neighbor Norway, who did, had similar death rates. They said isolating lowers our immune system and recommended lifting of stay-at-home orders. They said it is normal to quarantine the sick, not the well. YouTube took down the 50-minute video, stating that any video not complying with WHO guidelines will be taken down. So, the WHO is the sole judge of all the “truth” as we need to know it. Blocking opposing opinions is another sign, of many, that we are being lied to.
Current economic activity has dropped three times lower than it did in the 2008 “Great Recession”! en.wikipidia.com says this is the steepest economic recession since the Great Depression of 1929-33, where-in the GDP dropped 8.5 percent. Forbes quotes current predictions of 14 to 30 percent declines in the GDP for the next quarter. By 1933 (after four years) the unemployment rate reached nearly 25 percent. Current estimates are that we are already at 19 percent! Now, the talk is of a second wave of the pandemic. MIT is even predicting multiple waves. The media is now floating the idea of this going on for 18 months- “until we have a vaccine.” We do not have time to wait for a vaccine, which I, and everyone I talk to, will not take!
We need to come together and stop submitting to this charade or we will have to come together in our desperation eventually. It'll be far easier, and less painful, to get back to our normal activity now, while we are still able to keep our homes, cars, feed our families and pay bills.
These shelter-in-place “orders” do not have the force of law. They emanate from the United Nations -- a foreign entity who does not have our best interest in mind. If we don't take it upon ourselves to continue in our inalienable rights, then we will have forfeited them and are no longer a free people.
Jay Maxner
Kooskia
