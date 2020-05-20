If we open our economy up now, some people are going to get sick and some of them will die. If we open up in 6 months or a year, some people are going to get sick and some of them will die. Let's do it now and help save what is left of our businesses. Every day we delay further adds to the destruction of our way of life. As long as hospitals are not overloaded, we need to get things moving again and save our country.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
