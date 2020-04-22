I have known Doug Ulmer for much of his adult life. I have known him as a coaching colleague, as a family man helping to raise three children to adulthood and to become productive citizens, and by watching him as a law officer interact with people in a proactive way.
Since the Idaho County expert from Georgia [letter, April 8 issue] did not understand how Lieutenant Ulmer could be qualified to be the sheriff, I will attempt to catch him up on a few points.
First of all, Lieutenant Ulmer has been working in law enforcement for 30-plus years, mostly in Idaho County. He has worked for five different sheriffs and moved up the chain of command to the number three position in the department food chain. He knows the people of Idaho County and their needs because he interacts with them every day.
The gentleman from Georgia probably never heard of Lieutenant Ulmer swimming the Clearwater River in high water to rescue a little girl who had been swept away from upstream. He probably doesn’t know of the many times over the years that he has risked his well-being as a member of the dive team in rescue or recovery operations, often in extreme conditions.
Lieutenant Ulmer started the cadet program in the county’s high schools to help educate its participants in the nuances of law enforcement and to help them to understand its purpose. Whenever there is a cause, the Idaho County Food Bank being an example, Doug Ulmer is at the forefront. If you need help, he is there.
Electing Doug Ulmer is a no-brainer. He is young (my standards only) and experienced, energetic and able. There is no doubt that he is what Idaho County needs.
Dave Wright
Kooskia
