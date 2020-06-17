Sentiments of surprise have been made known locally, concerning the fact that the ladies leading the recall effort of Governor Brad Little found the governor's stay-at-home orders shocking and alarming. It was stated that "If Governor Little was the only governor to lock down his state that might be alarming." I'm not following the logic that determines what actions are "shocking and alarming" by how many people are participating in those actions. It reminds me of the phrase often used to justify risky behavior or wrongdoing ..."But everybody else was doing it!" Currently, arson and even murder are being perpetuated by rioters in cities all across our country. Should we not find it shocking and alarming because of the numbers of people participating in it?
A person's values are what determines what is shocking or alarming, to them. We have been told that "it should be expected" for "a governor of a state to do what he thinks is right to save lives." (That a percentage of lives were even saved, in this state, is completely debatable when you consider the spike in suicides that occurred during the stay-at-home order). In the last century, millions upon millions of people were murdered by rulers such as Mao, Stalin and Hitler. These despots were doing what they "thought was right"... according to their values.
This is why our founders enshrined, so clearly and simply, the basic and inalienable rights of every individual in our Bill of Rights. With no provision or excuse for these rights to be trampled upon or "set aside" by an official for "the good of the people"! Just a few among these rights are: Freedom of Assembly, Freedom of Worship, Right to Property, and Right to Suffrage without governmental interference (according to Idaho statute) ... all of which were violated by Brad Little's stay-at-home order (not law -- because it never went through the legislative process).
Anyone wishing to stay at home, or to not go into businesses, should be free to do so. But no one has the right (including the governor) to mandate that law-abiding citizens to stay home or refrain from operating their businesses (i.e. property). Recall Governor Little!
Jenny Keyser
Kooskia
