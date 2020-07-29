On July 16, my mom fell and suffered a traumatic fracture to her leg and wrist. She was alone in her back yard and her cell phone was in the house. Lucky for her, Colton Key just happened to step out his back door and heard her cries for help. Colton, if not for you, who knows how long she would have been without help. You rock! Mike and Linda came right over and helped clear a path for the ambulance. The crew with Grangeville Ambulance arrived within minutes and handled her like she was their own mom. Part of that crew then volunteered for the transport to Spokane later that night. Dr. Mathews and the entire Syringa ER staff hit the ground running. Radiology techs treated her like she was made of fine china while trying to determine the extent of her injuries.
My mom has a very long road ahead of her, but it could have been so much worse. She and I have had multiple talks about getting a medical alert system, but she promised to always have her phone on her. We were lucky this time, but we will now be installing one, with fall detection. Every home with an older adult living alone should have one. Don't rely on a cell phone that may be sitting on the kitchen counter, when the fall is in another part of the house. Or worse yet, outside. My mom doesn't like the idea of having something hanging around her neck, but she knows how lucky she was this time.
Take care of your older loved ones. Make sure they have the option of pressing a button vs. lying somewhere crying out for help. Help may not come in time.
Juli Stevens
Grangeville
