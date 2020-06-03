Regarding Scott Perrin’s recent letter [May 27 issue] suggesting a new secondary novel virus exists, one which he posits might be more damaging than the COVID-19 virus. His Fear and Not Working 2020 syndrome, FANW20, is self-named and identified. For sure, it is true that some people are feeling fear, isolation, and experiencing unemployment, and underemployment. These circumstances certainly can have long-term effects. Might I mention, though, such effects have real solutions as there is help out there for all the circumstances mentioned. Certainly, it is uncomfortable to envision and implement different means of income generation, and certainly, difficult to ask for assistance for subsisting, and, for mental and/or physical well-being. Yet, there is a cure out there for those issues. There is no cure for the disease amongst us, COVID-19.
Through sentiments expressed in his letter, I am disheartened to know Scott is willing to force herd immunity on me and other members of our community for whom the ultimate consequence of the virus could truthfully be untimely death. There is no cure for that; death is the ultimate and most long-lasting damaging consequence. We all must do our very best to prevent death from knocking on the doors of our houses, our relatives’ houses, or houses in our communities. Please, do what is recommended by the fact-bearing experts; wear cloth masks while among others outside your immediate household, stay at least six feet apart wherever possible, and hand wash frequently. A safe return of all the traditions and ways of being together with family and community will occur sometime in the future for all of us, but only for all of us, if all of us do our part to keep each other virus-free until a cure or vaccine is available.
Frances Conklin
Cottonwood
