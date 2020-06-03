I visited my grave today: Sunday afternoon, before the Memorial Day rush. I went with siblings, not to visit my grave exactly, but the graves of our family. But right there next to our parents’ gravesite is my grave—undug, unused—empty.
What a view! Southward looms the big blue mountain. Westward sits Cottonwood Butte. Snowcaps top easterly mountains. Yellow canola rises high in northern fields. To the northwest, a huge red shed stands tall on a hill where once stood the house where my father was born.
I look southwest to the top of White Bird Hill. There my Grandpa Rogers was born at a wagon stop before his parents could reach town. His grave is next to that of Grandma Blanche, a nonsmoker who died of cancer. Her death broke his heart, made him ask angry questions, and say terrible, bitter words. Near their graves I see the grave of their only son, killed in a logging accident. Throughout this cemetery stretch graves of beloved family, friends, neighbors, many of whom died earlier than expected, all of whom we deeply miss.
Dietrich Bonhoeffer said that Luther was closer to God when he was angrily shaking his fist at Heaven than when he was ignoring God. If that’s true, I must be getting dangerously close to God.
The answer to my loud, angry questions, of course, whispers in my daily remembrance of my infant baptism. The Apostle Paul reminds us:
“Do you not know that all of us who have been baptized into Christ Jesus were baptized into His death? We were buried therefore with Him by baptism into death, in order that, just as Christ was raised from the dead by the glory of the Father, we too might walk in newness of life. For if we have been united with Him in a death like His, we shall be united with Him in a resurrection like His” (Romans 6:3-5).
Even after grave-diggers groom it with smooth black prairie soil, my grave will again be emptied: because Christ’s tomb is empty still.
Gary Altman
Grangeville
