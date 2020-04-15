I believe that all Idaho County voters who value natural-born rights and freedoms would be wise to retain, for as long as we still can, the same chief law enforcement officer of our county who has helped guard our freedoms so well, over these past many years.
If you like the saying, "He who governs least governs best," then join me in helping secure yet another term for our Sheriff Doug Giddings.
Sheriff Giddings' past record proves he has remained true to the solemn oath he's sworn, repeatedly throughout his career, to protect and serve the people. Given the chance, I know he'll add to his good record. I felt personally reassured of this as recently as last week when reading the sheriff's fine guest editorial entitled, "Idaho County Pulls Together."
So, let's pull together again now, to re-elect Doug Giddings, Idaho County (peace officer!) Sheriff...continuing!
Carol Asher
Kamiah
