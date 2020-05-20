Regarding Border Days during a pandemic: It looks like Idaho County cannot learn the lesson from Blaine County. It is understandable young folks are worried enough about their livelihoods to take risk and go back to work so they can put food on the table. What I don't understand is taking those risks for a parade and a rodeo. Consequences from these actions have the possibility we will bring the beast to our little community.
These are hard decisions and, yes, it is unpleasant to social distance. But the thought of being gravely ill, of putting others at risk because I want to "have some fun" doesn't make sense.
Jane Carlson
Grangeville
