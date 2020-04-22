Cornel Rasor is running for LD7B, as the position is now open. Cornel is an excellent candidate for our district. He is a deeply committed conservative candidate that has been heavily involved in state politics since 1996 when he was elected precinct committeeman for Bonner County Republicans. He became chair for the committee in 2008, and Idaho LD7 Chair in 2012, until present.
As state committeewoman for Idaho County, I have observed Cornel's deep conservative convictions at the summer and winter state meetings since 2018. He is committed to the Constitution and acts as state parliamentarian at conventions and state meetings. Cornel works with state legislators on bills and research and is a speaker/trainer at regional events concerning the Second Amendment, reclamation of state lands, inter-agency coordination and parliamentary procedure. He is an active Second Amendment and pro-life advocate and an elder in the Kootenai Community Church.
These are some of the reasons I recommend Cornel Rasor for Legislator of LD7B.
Cherylyn Kerley
Grangeville
