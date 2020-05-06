May 19th, all ballots for this year's primary election must be marked and mailed in. In these trying times with keeping our social distance, understanding how to vote, and who to vote for is mind-boggling.
My name is Kim Rasor, the wife of Cornel Rasor, who is running for State Representative District 7, seat B. I would like to tell you a few things about Cornel that maybe you have not seen on the flyers, signs or Facebook.
Long before we were married, as a teen working as a gas station attendant, Cornel's willingness to serve others with kindness was a character quality that stood out to me. After 43 years of marriage, I still see that in him today, from serving as a former county commissioner to an elder in our church or assisting our kids with a breech calf on their small farm.
His honesty, hard work and genuine love for people is what has kept him in business for 35 years.
I was born and raised in Idaho as my father before me. I am proud to be married to a man that holds the freedoms of Idahoans so dearly.
If you would like a representative with moral character, that will fight for you in Boise and will not compromise the values of our great state, won't you join me in marking your ballot for Cornel Rasor State Representative District 7, seat B?
Kim Rasor
Sandpoint
