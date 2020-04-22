This time of year seems to bring out the best of us and the worst of us. For me the idea that good public servants must continue to absorb the slings and arrows of partisan politics without civility is disgusting. We have a choice this year between two men running for the office of county sheriff. One of them I do not know, nor do I have any idea what he might bring to the party, if elected.
I do know our current sheriff, Doug Giddings. I know that he runs an effective department that serves the needs of Idaho County with courage, integrity and constitutional processes. He deserves to retain his position protecting our rights and enforcing the laws of the land. I believe that his defense of the rights of our citizens is absolute and that we can count on that. His position on our Second Amendment is very strong.
I know that Doug is a good Christian man since we share a congregational membership at the Grangeville Christian Church. My discussions with him over the years regarding faith have been meaningful and convincing.
I strongly urge the voters of Idaho County to reward the long and effective service Doug has given us with his election to the position he so richly deserves. Please join me in voting for Doug Giddings.
Al Bolden
White Bird
