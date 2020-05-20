Today in Idaho, citizens have awakened to the meaning of “elections have consequences.” As we watch our governor, numerous elected officials from around the state, and a band of unelected bureaucrats attempt to steamroll our constitutional rights and our freedoms, citizens need to be fully engaged and educated voters for the May 2020 primary. Now more than ever, the single most important front-line shield any county in Idaho can have is a constitutional sheriff. The highest law enforcement office in the land is key to safeguarding our freedoms and paramount to our republic’s future.
Sheriff Doug Giddings has proven to Idaho County residents he will not waver on his protection of your constitutional rights, your family’s safety or your pursuit of happiness. Reward him with your vote of confidence on May 19th and your pledge to save Idaho from tyranny.
Rep. Heather Scott
District 1
