Back before 24 hour "news" networks, I remember listening to Walter Cronkite on CBS and Huntley/Brinkley on NBC. These men told us in an hour a day what was going on in the world. They didn't tell us what they thought or what their network thought or what we should think. They just told us what was happening. Imagine that! Also, they reported on many things from all over the world in one report. Today, all the networks have one subject at a time, round the clock. Now it is China virus. Before that it was impeachment. Maybe soon they will move on to the 2020 election. Who knows? Too bad Walter isn't still around.
On the election subject, since so much other stuff has been cancelled, we could just cancel the presidential election and give Donald another four years. Think of the money saved and the networks wouldn't have to change subject for another six months. Just a thought.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
