The Grangeville Senior Nutrition Center continues to provide meals during the pandemic. We served 88 meals on April 1, 2020.
We need the support of those receiving meals. Whether grab and go or “Meals on Wheels,” it costs over $1 each to process the meals for take-out. No meal going out the door is intended to be free.
Please put your money in an envelope addressed to Grangeville Center Nutrition P.O. Box 446, Grangeville, ID, 83530 or send a check in the mail.
This program cannot survive without the monetary support of all the users.
Sue Crea
Senior Center volunteer
Grangeville
