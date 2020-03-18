After sitting in on a recent Clearwater County Republican Central Committee meeting, Wednesday, March 11, (which meeting included presentations by candidates for various county offices), I have a comment I wish to make specifically to you, Sheriff Goetz.
I thought the response you gave to a gentleman asking where you stood as a lawman regarding the importance of "keeping one's word" was not only disgraceful but quite maligning. Though the questioner made no reference to your deceptive actions in ordering and carrying out a sudden, brutal SWAT team raid and eviction of the Nickerson family from their ranch last Nov. 12, you sensed immediately and correctly that it was indeed that particular betrayal which the gentleman had in mind. (For clarification, the reader should know that right up until that very November morning, you as their chief law enforcement officer, had assured and reassured the family that they could always count on your fair dealing and your official protection.)
Sheriff Goetz, I believe you have to know that it was blatantly false and disingenuous of you to claim that the Nickersons had been threatening some sort of violence, and that this is what made it necessary for you to take sudden action against them "to avoid a situation where someone could get hurt." There indeed was a danger of someone getting hurt, all right, but that being in no wise the fault of the Nickersons; all they ever did was stand admirably firm and resolute in demanding their natural-born and constitutionally guaranteed rights to due legal process. This, sadly, the governments of Clearwater County and the State of Idaho have unlawfully denied them!
Lastly in fairness, sheriff, I believe that for any of us to condemn and penalize the brave, prayerful stand taken by the Nickerson family here in our time, we would need to condemn and punish as well the selfless, courageous action taken by the colonial Minutemen back at Lexington and Concord in 1775, where they stood firm in defiance of the advancing Red Coats duly intent upon unlawfully disarming them. I invite you to think on that one for a while.
Carol J. Asher
Kamiah
