I just want to let the Idaho County Sheriff Department and the City of Grangeville Police Department know that they are so appreciated. It is not easy to be out there in these crazy times of unrest. It is nice to know that one bad apple somewhere does not spoil the lot. Thank you so very much.
Nona Donaldson
Grangeville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.