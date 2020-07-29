“You don’t want to ever be frightened in the woods, Nick. There is nothing that can hurt you.” — “Three Shots,” Ernest Hemingway: The Nick Adams Stories
“Writing, at its best, is a lonely life….”—Ernest Hemingway, Nobel speech
“80 percent of all suicides in the United States are men. 20 million American men will experience depression sometime in their life; 60 to 80 percent of depressed adults never get professional help. 80 to 90 percent of men seeking treatment can get relief from their symptoms”—Archibald Hart, Unmasking Male Depression (3)
Dr. C.E. “Ed” Hemingway, taught his son how a man acts in the woods: never afraid. Yet fear—and untreated depression—drove Ed to despair:
“ . . . Dr. Hemingway was sick and increasingly depressed. He had never managed his finances well, and now he was approaching bankruptcy … [I]n despondency, Dr. C.E. Hemingway … who spent his life saving other lives, shot himself…. The suicide crushed Ernest” (“Ernest Hemingway: Tragedy of an Evangelical Family,” Daniel Pawley, Christianity Today, 11/23/84).
How could Ed, a physician trained to notice symptoms, diagnose precisely, and treat quickly—along with his literary genius son—not see deadly depression creeping up? One myth pretends “real men” don’t talk about their fears and frustrations:
“Men are more likely to act out their inner turmoil while women are more likely to turn their feelings inward. [Generally] women are able to express their pain more directly…. Men traditionally … are woefully unable to recognize or verbalize their feelings in direct ways” (Hart, 28). Male depression causes: excess anger, rage, pent-up resentment, workaholism, emotional distancing, abusiveness, and substance abuse (Hart, 63-64). Timely help may include: antidepressants (e.g., Wellbutrin), counseling, delaying impulses, and talking about emotions (220-222).
Hemingway’s granddaughter Mariel lost her sister, grandfather, and great-grandfather to suicide. She shares: “Number one, we have to talk about mental illness.”
Ecclesiastes reminds us there’s “A time to keep silent, and a time to speak.”
Wisdom always has to do with time.
Gary Altman
Grangeville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.