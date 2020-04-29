Gov. Little has just doomed rural main streets by issuing a statewide extension of further closures when he has the power to decide county by county. The fact is, 10 counties have not had a single case, three have had one, four have had two, and three, including Idaho County, have had three cases. No deaths. No new cases for weeks.
Small towns are suffering economic disaster based on Ada and Blaine counties. Our kids are out of school and our service sectors are shut down. Idaho is not New York and Grangeville is not Boise. We are not destinations this time of year. We do not have airports, the main vector for the disease. Many of these communities are already isolated. Should Elk City be treated like Sun Valley? Common sense needs to prevail.
If folks still want to self isolate and wear masks, let them. But let's open businesses back up while they have a chance to avoid bankruptcy and employees can get to work.
Kim Chenoweth
Grangeville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.