It is unfortunate when a public servant takes the low road, as Casey Smith did in his letter the editor (and advertisement) last week. Again, he seeks to sabotage the levy by attacking the dedicated, hard working teachers of our school district. Casey’s letter is another in a series of screeds he has published, right before a vote, full of distortions and misinformation.
Instead of demonizing the teachers, Casey, maybe you could tell the public some more of the story. Tell them that your board settled several lawsuits with the teachers this January. Tell them that on every item, your board retreated from legally untenable positions and was forced to meet the teachers’ demands. Tell them that with the help of the court, your board was able to find a way to rehire a teacher you wrongly terminated, suddenly becoming aware of relevant laws and your board’s policies. You quickly sought to remedy the injustice you had so blindly rushed into through poor judgment, clouded by personal animosities. Tell the public that with the able assistance of the court, your board was able to see that teachers do maintain First Amendment protections. Who knew? Your board, with the court’s help, was finally able to construct a negotiation schedule and actually meet with the teacher representatives, instead of persisting in bad faith practices.
That was an expensive lesson! Boise law firms don’t always give the best advice, but they are never, ever, cheap. That taxpayer money could have been much better used here in the district. But that would have required you to honestly appraise the situation. Clearly, Casey, you remain mired in a cycle of poor judgment, clouded by an excess of anger. What a disservice to the students, patrons and staff of our schools.
Fellow voters, take the time to get the facts. Continue to support quality local schools. Don’t mistake Casey’s words for the truth. He has proven too many times that he doesn’t possess the character, temperament, judgment or veracity to adequately serve as a school board member. Do your homework and support our community schools.
Joe Tosten
Grangeville
