I want to thank the two gentlemen who stopped while I was stuck on Sally Ann Road and out of cell service. You are truly gentlemen. Thank you to all the workers who are going to work during the stressful time and just doing your job. We are so blessed in this town.
Joyce Olmstead
Grangeville
