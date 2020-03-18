S 1332 is a 16-page bill proposed by the Idaho County Commission that has major future implications for ambulance services and 911 response calls in Idaho County. It deftly transfers the commission's statutory mandate to control and provide for ambulance services (SECTION 1 - 31-3901 Idaho Code) to local rural property owners.
Is that a good idea? Was it ever discussed with those who will be impacted? How do they feel about it? Does it help the dedicated EMS volunteers who donate their time and money to train and serve Idaho County residents? To my knowledge, the Idaho County Commission has requested no public input or sounded out EMS and QRU managers about why they're fast-tracking what feels like total abdication of their duty as public servants. There are many informed people who could provide honest, realistic feedback on the feasibility and wisdom of creating new ambulance taxing districts that comply with the complex requirements of S 1332.
I respectfully suggest calling a "time out" on this bill by contacting Idaho County Commission members and/or your legislators ASAP. Request that S 1332 be held until the next legislative session in order that the commission can explain, educate, and obtain feedback on their intent and true objectives. If it’s a good idea, they could improve it by scheduling discussions with EMS and rural property owners.
If the bill does pass this session, be prepared for the following (hypothetical) phone call to the courthouse later this summer: "You're having a problem with your ambulance service or staffing for 911 response calls? Sorry, the county is no longer responsible. You might consider circulating a petition to get at least 50 signatures from local folks who want to create a new ambulance service taxing district. Would you like me to email the necessary forms so you can get started? Good luck!"
Joe Cladouhos
Grangeville
