Support Public Education: Sign Initiative Petition
As a parent of two successful children who attended Idaho schools, I recognize the value of a good education. Skilled workers help attract business to the state, ensuring a strong economy and good paying jobs. Education opens doors for our children, giving them the option to learn a trade, attend college, or start a business. Well-trained workers provide the services we all need.
Reclaim Idaho is now collecting electronic signatures for the “Invest in Idaho” K-12 Initiative. To get this initiative on the November ballot they need 30,000 signatures prior to Aug. 25, 2020. If approved, this will establish a new fund to help school districts pay for teachers and support staff, career technical programs, classroom supplies, art, music, drama, special education, and full-day kindergarten.
If enacted, this new fund will be paid for by a higher tax on earnings above $250,000 for an individual, or $500,000 for a married couple, and by increasing the income tax for corporations from 6.925 percent to 8 percent. Most Idahoans will not see an increase in their income taxes – and this new source of revenue will make school districts less reliant on property tax levies.
Invest in Idaho – sign the petition so this important initiative can be considered by voters in the November election. For more information or to sign electronically go to: https://www.reclaimidaho.org/
Shireene Hale
Grangevilles
