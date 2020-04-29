Another election year has arrived (sigh). It seems we’re in a voting mode constantly, these days. This year is going to be different, however. We must all vote absentee in the May primary and possibly in November, too, due to the pandemic, or, as some believe, plandemic, AKA coronavirus.
Since 2010, there has been some virus or another brought to the U.S. from a foreign country. Coincidence? I can’t buy that. Most countries around the world are not allies to us, even if their leaders say they are. My dad is now 95, and a World War II veteran. He was severely wounded on Okinawa. His Marine unit was on the way to Iwo Jima, but he was medevacked to the Pearl Harbor Naval Hospital. What this leads up to is this: Barak Obama, crying and apologizing to Japan for U.S involvement in WWII. Really? Japan attacked Pearl Harbor and our west coast. Not the other way around. Yet, the liberal party thinks we are at fault for all the bad things on the planet. I don’t see how any honest American can vote for a liberal, considering all of the above. Conservatives fight for your rights and freedom. Liberals don’t.
Anyway, make sure you get your absentee ballots and vote. I’m supporting Donald Trump and Doug Ulmer. I’ve known Mr. Ulmer for many years and he deserves your vote. He has the experience and is the best candidate for sheriff.
I also believe in term limits for all elected officials. Why not?
Jim Gribble
Kooskia
