I would like to start this off by saying "Thank you," to the individual(s) who came out to Prairie View Cemetery and left coin(s) on all the veteran headstones this Memorial Day Weekend.
I am a member of two highly involved veteran organizations here in our community - Crea DeHaven VFW #3520 and The American Legion Post, and a strong supporter of the Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center. These organizations participate in functions year-round and one of which is placing U.S. flags at the headstones of all veterans in remembrance of their sacrifices during their time in service for this great country of ours.
This past Wednesday, with the help of Boy Scout Troop 555, all the flags were gathered up and stored with dignity for next year's observance. I was truly humbled that every headstone with a veteran sticker affixed to it had been adorned with a coin(s) left as a tribute. The tribute is a tradition and is dignified in every sense of the word.
Let me explain: a penny left means you visited the grave of a veteran, a nickel means that you and the veteran served together in basic training, a dime signifies you both served together, and a quarter means you were with the soldier, sailor, airman, marine or Coast Guardsman when he was killed. This tradition has been going on since the Spanish-American War, and it's not meant to cheapen the gravesite, just the opposite... give it value by remembrance.
I participate in these practices each year as I too have family that served and need my humbleness to show that I care for what they sacrificed for me, and others. So, in closing, I want to once again give "thanks" to those of you out there who still practice this time-honored tradition and find it your hearts to "Never forget" those fallen veterans.
Lucky Gallego
Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center
Idaho County Veteran Services
