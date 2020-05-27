The team Hoodman, Ulmer, Brandt and MacGregor have each used their positions to push a Russian hoax in Idaho County. No evidence, no documents, all pushed forward using the clout of a commissioner and prosecutor in hopes of taking down the sheriff and replace him with their compliant buddy.
Deputy Hoodman has refused to produce a report or a recording of an interview with Ethan Puderbaugh regarding an unlawful stop by an Idaho County jail deputy. So, was the entire accusation a hoax? Did Hoodman make up the entire story or just part of it? He’s not talking. When pressed, he has dodged for months the actual police work of doing a full report on his contact with the “victim.” The only documentation was a short e-mail describing his own interpretation of events 16 days after the alleged event.
No evidence exists to base his allegations of wrongdoing. The Attorney General’s report on the alleged incident did not produce evidence either. The story being carried forward at each level is based upon thin air, designed and orchestrated by Hoodman to frame his fellow officer, who he hates.
1. It all begins with Hoodman, who wants to get rid of a jail deputy for personal vengeance.
2. Ulmer fanned the flames by feeding the juicy info to Brandt.
3. Brandt pressured the prosecutor to ask the AG to investigate our sheriff’s office further. A goal he relished.
4. MacGregor has escalated this crisis by insisting on finding a guilty party…somewhere.
Jones is the only player in this wild story that has passed a polygraph test. And passed it with flying colors! He didn’t do it.
The plan has flopped. No charges were filed because there was not enough evidence to convince anyone of anything, especially not a jury.
The bottom line is that these people who many believe are “really nice guys” have ruined a deputy’s job and potential employment for his future. Why? Each had his own motivation.
What will this mean game end up costing the county taxpayers?
Phil Volkman
Grangeville
