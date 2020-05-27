I saw with great interest the latest rumors (smears) from the Giddings folks – Doug Ulmer may be part of some mysterious “cabal” that seeks to subvert and control the sheriff’s office. I can tell you exactly what this is – but first let me commend and thank the Free Press for publishing this lively and important public debate. One of the greatest things ever said was “The truth shall set you free.”
So, how do I know about this cabal idea? It’s because I personally heard the whole theory in a long and direct discussion with those that hold this POV. I support Ulmer and wanted to know why they supported Giddings, so I went to talk with them. Here is what they said: They believe or allege that Doug Ulmer is a mere “puppet” for the county commissioners and the county attorney, who will control the actions of Ulmer as sheriff. Yes, that’s right. The fact that Ulmer (may have) earned the political support of key county officials, and Giddings has lost that support, means a conspiracy is afoot. When I asked for any evidence of this idea, none was offered. None.
Now, I say “may have” as I don’t know if any local elected officials have endorsed or supported Doug Ulmer, openly or privately, in the primary. But I can say from my personal experience that one of the reasons Giddings should lose the support of local elected officials is his failure to coordinate and cooperate with others. Giddings appears to take only his own counsel – and this is why those I spoke to support him. Now I concede that an independent sheriff is a good thing – he is an elected official in his own right – however, there is no factual basis that Ulmer will not be independent – in fact, quite the opposite as he will have his own duly elected authority just as Giddings does now. The fact that Ulmer never overstepped his authority while an employee of ICSO speaks to his integrity, not the opposite.
The difference is that Ulmer will work with others in a cooperative and positive manner to benefit Idaho County, and improve the current poor performance of the sheriff’s office.
Joshua Palken
Elk City
