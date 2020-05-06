Maybe now would be a good time to stop and ask how our battle with the Corona virus is going! Many my age see problems brewing, and we pose some questions following!
1) Should we be concerned that for the first time in our history, this threat has caused our economy to be shut down and our freedom to be restricted as never before? Does it concern us that our government is expected to provide all the solutions, and we are left to simply follow directions? Does it make sense to believe that a handful of officials at the top can come up with all the answers? Is it ever true that "One size can fit all?"
2) Should it concern us that "modern monetary theorists" now dominant in government claim any amount of money needed can be spent to solve any problem. Thus, we are told that close to $9 trillion new dollars are being thrown at the Corona problem. With a population of about 330 million, that computes to $27,000 new dollars being spent to combat Corona, for every man, woman and child in America! Sure, some of us will receive $1,200 a couple of times, and selected businesses and many big banks and businesses will get their cut, but will it solve the problem, and does it not threaten our future financially, especially on top of the $20-plus trillion debt our country already has? Are we not dabbling with runaway inflation?
3) Also, do the math, and note that some 40,000 have died from Corona so far, but divided by our 330 million population, the death rate is 1 to 8,250. Are these odds really serious enough to warrant the lock down, the expenditure, and the threat to our freedom and our economy?
Finally, some math again! The 61 million babies aborted since Roe vs. Wade in 1973 divided by our 330 million population tells that an infant in the womb has about a 1 in 5 or 1 in 6 chance of being aborted, thus given no chance to live and grow and enjoy life! Does something seem to be completely out of whack with our response to the virus? No one seems concerned about this fact! I for one believe things are indeed out of whack! Think you?
Jake Wren
Cottonwood
