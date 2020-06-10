Eugene (everything-is-about-racism) Robinson had a commentary piece in last Sunday's Lewiston Tribune with the headline, "When will America stop treating African Americans like trash?" Take a look at the property destruction, looting, injuries, and deaths of the last week. Does anyone think these actions help the cause?
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
