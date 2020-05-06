It’s that time again for our primary elections, but this time everyone needs to request and return an absentee ballot. We have two candidates for the Republican ticket for sheriff of Idaho County. Both candidates are staunch supporters of our 2nd Amendment rights, fully support and defend the Constitutions of the United States and Idaho, are against federal interference and overreach, and have extensive law enforcement experience.
The sheriff’s office has become a “status quo” and “if it ain’t broke don’t fix it” organization. The current sheriff does not take too well to new or better ideas and is very clear that it is his way or you can quit. Any organization should not stifle the good ideas of subordinate leaders and always has room for new, good ideas and improvements. Under the leadership of Doug Ulmer, the sheriff’s office has the opportunity for growth and the betterment of service to the community.
I had the privilege of working with Doug Ulmer for almost four years. He was my supervisor and patrol lieutenant. He possesses so many great leadership and moral characteristics. His knowledge of the law, the state and federal constitutions, and his general care and concern for the people of our community is unmatchable. I have known Doug Ulmer going on eight years and he and his wife, Tina, are generous, kind, and approachable pillars of the community.
As a 24-year U.S. Army retiree, I urge all veterans and citizens of Idaho County to get their absentee ballots and cast their vote for a new and better sheriff, Doug Ulmer.
Tim Sokolowski
Kamiah
