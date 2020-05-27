I am writing this letter of support for Doug Ulmer for Sheriff. I know there has been a lot of mudslinging during this campaign, similar to when Carlos Martinez was running against Giddings. I am not going to get into the he said/she said garbage, but rather speak of something I know about and witnessed myself. On April 12, 2017, Sheriff Giddings advised the Riggins City Council that he had no interest in renewing a contract with the City of Riggins for patrol deputies. (See city council meeting minutes).
On Feb. 14, 2018, Undersheriff Gorges spoke at the City of Riggins city council meeting speaking on behalf of Doug Giddings, and said that ICSO would no longer provide extra deputies or coverage for the jet boat races, Riggins Rodeo, Hot Summer Nights or any other events. For those of us that volunteered in EMS and for the fire department at the jet boat races, we all knew this was going to be a deadly combination. A police presence at these events saves lives. (See Facebook post from Jonny Wilson, former ICSO deputy on April 24, 2018.
On Friday, April 21, 2018, (two months later) there was a fatality car crash in Riggins at the jet boat races that resulted in the death of a 17-year-old girl. (See Idaho County Free Press article April 23, 2018.) The crash was believed to have been caused by underage drinking and driving, something that could have been prevented had there have been deputies patrolling down there that weekend.
Later that night while we were waiting for the body to be identified, the safety crews, firefighters, EMT’s, responders, and the police that were finally there, including Sheriff Giddings were standing outside the ambulance barn debriefing. It is what we do to sort through and deal with a tragic call. We saw a drunk guy stumbling to his car across the street. I was surprised to see this, seeing how many patrol cars and cops were standing there. I pointed the drunk guy out to the sheriff and he laughed and said, “I don’t patrol down here.” I could not believe this came out of his mouth as we had a deceased child in the ambulance next to us. I know that being in EMS and law enforcement, you have a dark sense of humor and we all laugh and joke about things the normal public would find morbid and insulting. It is what you do to cope with seeing so much death. I get that. But this comment went above and beyond that. He had a duty to act as the sheriff knowing that he was witnessing a crime right in front of him, let alone knowing that the reason we were all there was the result of alcohol.
I was an EMT/ firefighter for Kamiah, Kooskia, Riggins, Clearwater Valley and Tahoe QRU for many years and due to that affiliation and my husband working in law enforcement, I have never spoken up about any transgressions or politics, but after seeing the things Giddings has done to so many of his deputies and employees, and knowing just what is at stake with this election, I couldn’t keep quiet any longer. I know of at least nine deputies that have quit in the last few years alone due to his underhandedness, along with many of his dispatchers. It is time for a change. If you want to look at some more things to ponder go to Letter to the Commissioners and read Jonny Wilson’s letter to the commissioners when he resigned. Look at Trudy Slagle’s Facebook post on April 28, 2020. She was head dispatcher and worked for the sheriff’s office for 22 years. I know that I am going to lose some friends over this post, as they have told me they would no longer consider me a friend if I went public with this, but I feel I need to stand up and do what is right. “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing” -- Edmund Burke.
Denise Bacon
Payson, Ariz.
