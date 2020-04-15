The wife of Sheriff Giddings posted a letter in this forum which merits a clear response. The letter’s purpose is to censor and discredit any criticism of her husband (think upcoming primary). This is simply a long and vile rant - scathing accusations of corruption and bad character – such as….
(Certain) “…self-proclaimed godless individuals, who proudly use their office to connive and manipulate in deceitful and unethical ways…”
And that is just the start of her incredible diatribe – including:
“particularly heinous individual,”
“lie to your face and smear opponents,”
“godless with no sense of responsibility,” and
“pathetic self-serving officials”
Wow! This sounds more like Rachel Maddow describing Trump voters.
So who are these “godless” wretches Mrs. Giddings complains of, and what did they do? Unknown. There is not a single fact or incident or person named. No, it is a general wrap up smear left to the imagination of the reader to choose who she might be referring to! And this person runs the County GOP – disgraceful.
So I will tell you what it’s about – the fact that her husband (the sheriff) has taken actions against deputies that challenge Giddings family power structure and run for sheriff in two successive elections. Perhaps this can be explained away once, but not twice. (see article linked below) Power is what the Giddings want – a sheriff who runs nearly 1/3 of the county budget; his daughter elected to the legislature; and his wife who runs the County GOP. Typical Idaho County family? I think not – it works for them but does not benefit the citizens of Idaho County.
Many others feel this way – samples from the sheriff’s Facebook page (and their names are posted):
“The sheriff hires men who have committed stolen valor, lied about their criminal history to the public and violate the citizen’s civil liberties…”
“The sheriff is a complete incompetent... Sad for the residents of Idaho County who have to deal with this....”
”…known crack houses operate in plain sight….”
”Lazy, shoddy work by a redneck sheriff's department.”
“…lack of action and leadership….I'm disgusted!”
“….no respect for other people’s families....lies to the media to make himself look good.
”…couldn’t care less…. No strength, no teamwork and absolutely no dignity.”
”The sheriff is a real disgrace!! Very unprofessional and selfish!”
Time for a change folks.
https://lmtribune.com/northwest/idaho-county-sheriff-s-candidate-loses-supervisory-role-in-agency/article_5134cb21-3b59-5f69-81ce-912529457ae0.html
Joshua Palken
Elk City
