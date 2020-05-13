Just a brief reply this week, to respond to some misinformation from last week’s paper.
Mary Ann, you twisted my words to support your own narrative, so I will explain some things to you. No, Mary Ann, the CIEA, a professional organization composed of the vast majority of local educators, did not “force” the district to do anything. The CIEA has neither the means nor desire to force anyone to do anything. We remain committed to a process that is rooted in mutual respect, and that recognizes the necessity of dialogue in an effort to find balanced solutions to the issues before us. Therefore, we did attempt to have fact-based discussions and modified proposals based on feedback, all to no avail. The district’s representatives were unmoved by any good faith efforts to bargain and tried to “force” a different process.
However, the district was “forced” to change its tactics and walk back injudicious decisions only when confronted with the fact that justice may be blind, but she isn’t stupid. When faced with the prospect of a federal court trial, logic suddenly prevailed. Like a gentle breeze, reason cleared away the fog of malice and imprudence, allowing the district to see the proper way forward; the way the CIEA had been suggesting all along. Fancy that!
Not to be outdone, along comes the other Smith brother, in this parade of absurdity. Among his many unwise pronouncements, he mockingly dismisses an effort to boost student success as a simple choice between wimpy handholding and independence. This he-man knows plenty about handholding, having spent six figures to hire a law firm to negotiate for the board (and give bad legal advice), rather than negotiate himself when he was board chairman.
Our schools shifted how we educate in the 4th quarter, Lot, but we continue to teach. We have made every effort to adapt and provide a quality education for our students, under very difficult circumstances. Teachers, students and families are all working hard, together, to continue student learning and adapt during these challenging times. Some support would be very much appreciated.
Joe Tosten
Grangeville
