Leadership for the safety of our communities is once again hanging out there. It is time to choose a well-versed law enforcement leader who will willingly take the responsibility as sheriff for the folks of Idaho County. With that in mind, I'd like to strongly suggest that you consider Doug Ulmer who is a hometown man, who has spent the majority of his life as a team member of the Idaho County Sheriff's Office. For well over 30 years, he has served many roles within the department so is very familiar with the job. He, as well, has taken an active part in our schools and communities. He knows the people and has the ability to deal with issues accordingly.
He is not afraid to run on his own merit, and doesn't feel threatened because there are very capable opponents. He has the confidence that with the assistance of a proven department, many of whom he has worked alongside for years, he will fill the position very well.
I hope you will vote with me to make Doug Ulmer our next sheriff.
Mary Lycan
Kooskia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.