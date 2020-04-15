In response to Raymond Bowers’ letter last week [April 8 issue], it is really interesting how someone who moved here recently from Georgia/Delaware, wants to give advice to Idaho County citizens on how to vote. Mr. Bowers goes even further by questioning the character and experience of two candidates who were born and raised in Idaho County -- two individuals whose families have made Idaho County what it is today. The current sheriff’s character and concern for people’s rights is questionable, when in the last two elections he has demoted both of his deputies whom had/have chosen to oppose him in the past two elections.
Thank you though for bringing attention to Doug Ulmer’s 30-plus-years of law enforcement experience. I would also like to acknowledge Doug Ulmer’s 20 years of experience as supervisor of patrol deputies and being awarded the Idaho Medal of Honor. The beneficiaries of your questioned “advantage” will be all of the citizens of Idaho County “when” Doug Ulmer is elected sheriff.
From someone who was born and raised here, and also from a family who is/has invested in making Idaho County what it is, please vote for Doug Ulmer for sheriff and Skip Brandt for commissioner. Let’s keep the motto “Idaho County Is What America Was.”
Please obtain your ballots to vote by mail as is required for the upcoming primary.
Debby Arnzen-O’Neill
Cottonwood
