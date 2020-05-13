A few years back, I received a call from a neighbor who stated that our ranch had three or four lambs on her side of the fence. She was very nice about it and asked me to come and assist in helping the lambs get back home. At this point, I tried to retrieve the wayward lambs. It was then that her son-in-law fired three shots and began screaming. Not knowing the state of mind and how dangerous a situation I was in, I immediately retreated from the area. At that point, the gun-toting son-in-law jumped into his pickup and began running the lambs down. One lamb did not make it to the safety of the fence line and was run over and killed. The gun-toting person then took the dead lamb to the end of his mother-in-law’s driveway and discarded the lamb in the ditch along the county road.
The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and a report was filed. To my knowledge, no charges were ever filed against him for discharging a firearm toward another person or for the destruction of livestock. Nor was there any compensation for the loss of the lamb that he killed.
Over time, I have paid attention to other cases with much less substance, and it seems that jail time is always a given. Not true under King Giddings’ realm. Justice only seems to take place outside of Idaho County.
Bottom line is, if you live in Idaho County, anything goes. The rest of our state enjoys the enforcement of laws, which were written and passed to protect all our Idaho citizens. It’s time to elect a new person to this office, and that person is Doug Ulmer, a man who cares about his community and the county in which we live.
Bill Brewer
Kamiah
